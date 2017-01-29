The big news: Election Commission asks Centre to adhere to code of conduct, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Trump’s ban on refugees from seven Muslim-majority nations sparked global outrage, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ crew left Jaipur.
A look at the headlines right now:
- EC asks Centre to abide by code of conduct, says decisions were made without consulting them: The poll monitor said some ministries had made decisions that have the ‘effect of disturbing level playing fields of poll bound states’.
- Nobel prize winner Malala Yousafzai says she is heartbroken by Trump’s order banning refugees: The US president’s order banned the entry of Syrian refugees indefinitely, and restricted refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries for four months.
- No dream sequence in Padmavati, says Sanjay Leela Bhansali; Jaipur shoot cancelled: ‘We are confident that Mewar will be proud of the film made on their revered queen,’ said the director in a statement.
- Amit Shah releases BJP’s manifesto in UP, says efforts to build Ram Mandir will be made: The party’s national president also said agricultural loans would be waived, and that teams will be formed to probe exodus caused by ‘communal tension’.
- Former chief minister SM Krishna resigns from Congress, Karnataka unit leaders surprised: The former Union external affairs minister was reportedly upset about being sidelined in the party.
- Demonetisation did not hamper Goa tourism, Narendra Modi says at rally in Panaji: The prime minister promised the BJP will make it the most ‘comfortable’ state if they won with a comfortable majority.
- Five soldiers rescued after snow track caves in in Jammu and Kashmir: Around 14 jawans have died in avalanches in the region over the past week.
- Pakistan wants to host Saarc summit, blames India for ‘impeding the process’: Islamabad’s Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry said bilateral disputes should not hamper the association’s functioning.
- In first phone call, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin agree to stabilise US-Russia ties: In a statement, the Kremlin said the two leaders made counter-terrorism and the fight against the Islamic State their top priority.
- Serena Williams beats Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 to win Australian Open for 7th time: The 35-year-old beat Steffi Graf’s record of 22 Grand Slams in the Open era.