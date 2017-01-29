The big news: Federal judge blocks part of Trump's immigration order, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi call their tie-up a 'people's alliance', and four were awarded life term in activist Shehla Masood murder case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Federal judge halts part of Donald Trump’s order banning migrants from Muslim-majority countries: The halt prevents the government from deporting thousands of immigrants who were detained at airports around the country after the order was signed.
- This is a people’s alliance, say Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi in Lucknow: It was the first joint press meet by the two leaders since the Samajwadi Party and the Congress announced their tie-up last week.
- CBI court awards life term to four for killing activist Shehla Masood: The RTI activist was murdered in August 2011 while she was leaving her home to participate in Anna Hazare’s India Against Corruption campaign.
- Narendra Modi pays respects to gallantry award winners and martyrs in his Mann Ki Baat address: The prime minister also offered examination advice to students appearing for their Class 10 and Class 12 examinations.
- Malaysian boat carrying 31 people goes missing off Borneo coast: Authorities said the catamaran was headed towards the Mengalum island from Kota Kinabalu, the capital of Malaysia’s Sabah state.
- Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig go down fighting in Australian Open mixed doubles title clash: They were defeated by Abigail Spears and Juan Sebastian Cabal in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.
- Congress wants managers not mass leaders, former minister SM Krishna says after quitting party: The former Union external affairs minister and Karnataka chief minister said he had been sidelined by the party, who had cited his age as the reason.
- Section 144 imposed in Chennai’s Marina Beach and Foreshore Estate area till February 12: The police’s prohibitory order came as WhatsApp forwards were being circulated asking people to assemble to protest the ban on jallikattu.
- After Trump’s immigrant ban, Justin Trudeau says Canada welcomes those ‘fleeing persecution’: The prime minister also said he was in touch with the United States regarding their new travel restrictions for refugees and immigrants.
- I would have resigned after demonetisation if I was a minister, says P Chidambaram: The Congress leader criticised the note ban again, and said a decision of such magnitude cannot be taken by just one person.