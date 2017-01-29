The Election Commission on Sunday ordered the filing of an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal in connection with his bribery remarks for which he was censured earlier. The poll panel said that the Delhi chief minister had violated Section 123(1) of the Representation of the People Act and ordered a criminal case against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, reported The Hindu.

Besides, the commission has asked Goa chief election officer to submit a compliance report by 3 pm on January 31. “He [Kejriwal] has on several occasions violated provisions of the Model Code of Conduct by breaking his assurance to the ECI given during the Delhi Assembly election in 2015,” read the poll panel’ order.

Speaking at the rally in Benaulim, Goa, Kejriwal on January 8 had asked the voters to accept any money offered by Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party candidates before the polls. “But when it comes to voting, press the button against the name of the AAP candidate,” he had said.

The poll panel had censured him for violating the Model Code of Conduct in poll-bound Goa. The EC had said Kejriwal’s remarks had amounted to “abetting and promoting electoral offence of bribery”.

Kejriwal, however, had said that he would challenge the poll panel’s order. “EC order against me is completely wrong...Will challenge EC’s latest order in court,” he had added. Later, the AAP convenor argued that his remarks were meant to curb graft and asked the poll panel to review its order. On January 22, he had said that the Election Commission should make him its brand ambassador. He claimed the EC had been unable to curb bribery and money power in elections. “The parties who offer money to voters will realise their money will be taken but they won’t get the votes,” he had said.