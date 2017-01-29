The big news: Federer defeats Nadal to win 18th Grand Slam, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi called their tie-up a 'people's alliance', and Myanmar's prominent legal advisor U Ko Ni assassinated.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal in five-set epic to win 18th Grand Slam: Federer beat Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to win his fifth Australian Open title.
- This is a people’s alliance, say Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi in Lucknow: It was the first joint press meet by the two leaders since the Samajwadi Party and the Congress announced their tie-up last week.
- Legal advisor to Aung San Suu Kyi’s party U Ko Ni shot dead at Yangon airport: Reports suggested that the suspect, who is a 53-year-old man from Mandalay, has been arrested.
- EC orders FIR against Arvind Kejriwal for his bribery remarks: The poll panel said the AAP leader had violated Section 123(1) of the Representation of the People Act and ordered a criminal case against him.
- Congress labelled Punjab youth as ‘terrorists’, says Narendra Modi in Faridkot: The prime minister also came down heavily on Arvind Kejriwal and added the Aam Aadmi Party will lose the polls because of its ‘antics in Delhi’.
- No documentary proof to start inquiry into molestation charges against Shanmuganathan, says Kiren Rijiju: However, the Union minister said the Meghalaya governor had resigned on ‘moral grounds’.
- RBI rejects Election Commission’s request to increase weekly withdrawal limit for poll candidates: Expressing its displeasure, the poll panel said the central bank does not realise the gravity of the situation.
- Donald Trump defends the ban on refugees, says US needs ‘extreme vetting’: Meanwhile, scores of people and eminent leaders protested against the executive order at several airports.
- Indian-American who inspired ‘Swades’ questioned on immigration status: Aravinda Pillalamarri was allowed to go home after the police officers ran her name through their database.
- CBI court awards life term to four for killing activist Shehla Masood: The RTI activist was murdered in August 2011 while she was leaving her home to participate in Anna Hazare’s India Against Corruption campaign.