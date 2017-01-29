A look at the headlines right now:

Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal in five-set epic to win 18th Grand Slam: Federer beat Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to win his fifth Australian Open title. This is a people’s alliance, say Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi in Lucknow: It was the first joint press meet by the two leaders since the Samajwadi Party and the Congress announced their tie-up last week. Legal advisor to Aung San Suu Kyi’s party U Ko Ni shot dead at Yangon airport: Reports suggested that the suspect, who is a 53-year-old man from Mandalay, has been arrested. EC orders FIR against Arvind Kejriwal for his bribery remarks: The poll panel said the AAP leader had violated Section 123(1) of the Representation of the People Act and ordered a criminal case against him. Congress labelled Punjab youth as ‘terrorists’, says Narendra Modi in Faridkot: The prime minister also came down heavily on Arvind Kejriwal and added the Aam Aadmi Party will lose the polls because of its ‘antics in Delhi’. No documentary proof to start inquiry into molestation charges against Shanmuganathan, says Kiren Rijiju: However, the Union minister said the Meghalaya governor had resigned on ‘moral grounds’. RBI rejects Election Commission’s request to increase weekly withdrawal limit for poll candidates: Expressing its displeasure, the poll panel said the central bank does not realise the gravity of the situation. Donald Trump defends the ban on refugees, says US needs ‘extreme vetting’: Meanwhile, scores of people and eminent leaders protested against the executive order at several airports. Indian-American who inspired ‘Swades’ questioned on immigration status: Aravinda Pillalamarri was allowed to go home after the police officers ran her name through their database. CBI court awards life term to four for killing activist Shehla Masood: The RTI activist was murdered in August 2011 while she was leaving her home to participate in Anna Hazare’s India Against Corruption campaign.