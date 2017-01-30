Five people were killed and several injured after gunmen opened fire on worshipers at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada, during evening prayers on Sunday. The police told AP that they have arrested two suspects, but refused to divulge details.

Although the police did not reveal the toll, the mosque’s president Mohamed Yangui confirmed that five people had died. Eyewitnesses told The Guardian that around 40 people were present at the mosque when three armed men barged in and began to shoot.

Canadian President Justin Truddeau expressed his condolences. “Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families,” he tweeted. Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said that he was “deeply saddened” by the deaths.