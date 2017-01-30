Permanent residents of the United States will be exempted from President Donald Trump’s immigration ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations. “Green card holders as a matter of a policy are exempt from the executive order through the national interest waiver,” a senior administration official told AFP.

The statement came a day after the ban order created confusion. On Saturday, the administration said permanent residents had to request for an individual exemption. The official claimed that till Sunday, as many as 170 people had been granted the waiver. “The entry of these individuals, subject to national security checks, is in national interest. Therefore, we expect swift entry for these individuals,” he added.

After the decree came into effect, scores of travellers were stranded around the world, but the Trump administration underplayed the chaos. A White House official told The New York Times that only around 109 out of 3,25,000 travellers to the US were detained in the last 24 hours.

The four-month curb is specific to seven Muslim-majority countries – Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. “We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas,” Trump had said on Friday. The new order immediately halts a US programme that allows for the relocation of people displaced by war, political oppression, hunger and religious prejudice to the United States.

Following the ban order, a federal judge restrained the US government from deporting immigrants. The ban has met with protests at several airports, while eminent leaders have voiced their disagreements with the order. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country would welcome all refugees after the US’ ban. Both Iran and Iraq are considering barring Americans from the countries in retaliation to the order.