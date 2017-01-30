Indian Police Services officer Amulya Patnaik was appointed the next commissioner of the Delhi Police on Monday. Patnaik will replace Alok Verma who was made the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation on January 19.

A native of Odisha, Patnaik is a 1985-batch IPS officer from Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory cadre. He is currently posted as the Special Commissioner of Police (Administration).

Along with Patnaik, additional director generals of the Central Reserve Police Force and Central Industrial Security Force – Deepak Mishra and Dharmendra Kumar – were the top contenders for the post. Patnaik, who is junior to Mishra and Kumar, is said to have been chosen “due to his clean image”, reported The Times of India.