The big news: 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed under house arrest, and other top stories
In other headlines: Mehbooba Mufti criticised attempts to weaken Kashmir’s Article 370, and Donald Trump’s next order may clamp down on H1B visa holders.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pakistan places JuD chief Hafiz Saeed under house arrest: The government has reportedly buckled under pressure from the United States since President Donald Trump took over.
- No bigger anti-national act than trying to scrap Kashmir’s Article 370, says Mehbooba Mufti: Referring to the Constitutional provision that gives the state special autonomy, she urged Opposition leaders to help save the Valley’s ‘composite culture’.
- Donald Trump’s next executive order may clamp down on H1B visa holders and their spouses: The Department of Homeland Security is likely to carry out checks on L1 visa holders as well.
- Uber and Ola have till Thursday to withdraw ride-sharing services from Karnataka: State Transport Commissioner MK Aiyappa said they could submit a petition to his department stating why they believe uberPOOL and Ola Share should be allowed.
- No limits on cash at ATMs from Feb 1, but you can still only withdraw Rs 24,000 a week, says RBI: Earlier, bankers said they expected the central bank to do away with the restrictions by the end of February.
- Former CAG Vinod Rai will head a four-member panel to administer the BCCI, says SC: Other members include former women’s team captain Diana Edulji, historian Ramachandra Guha and banker Vikram Limaye.
- Madras High Court issues notice to Tamil Nadu government, police on jallikattu violence: The court was hearing a petition seeking a judicial probe into alleged excesses committed by security personnel while they dispersed protestors on January 23.
- Arnab Goswami looking to rename channel after objections to calling it ‘Republic’, says Subramanian Swamy: The application, by ARG Outliers Private Limited, requested that it now be known as ‘Republic TV’.
- Days before Budget, Manmohan Singh says Indian economy is not in good shape: At the release of an economic report by the Congress, the former prime minister said several ratings agencies had lowered their GDP growth expectations.
- Vodafone India confirms it is considering a merger with Idea Cellular: Shares of the Aditya Birla Group’s telecom company went up by 27% after the news of the possible tie-up was reported.