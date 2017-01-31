A look at the headlines right now:

Pakistan places JuD chief Hafiz Saeed under house arrest: The government has reportedly buckled under pressure from the United States since President Donald Trump took over. No bigger anti-national act than trying to scrap Kashmir’s Article 370, says Mehbooba Mufti: Referring to the Constitutional provision that gives the state special autonomy, she urged Opposition leaders to help save the Valley’s ‘composite culture’. Donald Trump’s next executive order may clamp down on H1B visa holders and their spouses: The Department of Homeland Security is likely to carry out checks on L1 visa holders as well. Uber and Ola have till Thursday to withdraw ride-sharing services from Karnataka: State Transport Commissioner MK Aiyappa said they could submit a petition to his department stating why they believe uberPOOL and Ola Share should be allowed. No limits on cash at ATMs from Feb 1, but you can still only withdraw Rs 24,000 a week, says RBI: Earlier, bankers said they expected the central bank to do away with the restrictions by the end of February. Former CAG Vinod Rai will head a four-member panel to administer the BCCI, says SC: Other members include former women’s team captain Diana Edulji, historian Ramachandra Guha and banker Vikram Limaye. Madras High Court issues notice to Tamil Nadu government, police on jallikattu violence: The court was hearing a petition seeking a judicial probe into alleged excesses committed by security personnel while they dispersed protestors on January 23. Arnab Goswami looking to rename channel after objections to calling it ‘Republic’, says Subramanian Swamy: The application, by ARG Outliers Private Limited, requested that it now be known as ‘Republic TV’. Days before Budget, Manmohan Singh says Indian economy is not in good shape: At the release of an economic report by the Congress, the former prime minister said several ratings agencies had lowered their GDP growth expectations. Vodafone India confirms it is considering a merger with Idea Cellular: Shares of the Aditya Birla Group’s telecom company went up by 27% after the news of the possible tie-up was reported.