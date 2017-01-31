Bhartiya Janata Party MP Yogi Adityanath on Monday lauded United States President Donald Trump’s immigration ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations, reported PTI. “Similar action is needed to contain terror activities in this country,” he said at a rally in Bulandshahr. Uttar Pradesh elections start on February 11.

Adityanath also raised the alleged exodus from Kairana and promised to deal with the issue “strictly” once the BJP is in power. He compared the situation in Kairana to that of Kashmir over 27 years ago, reported The Times of India. “Have you forgotten the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990?...If you do not wake up even now, you will also be forced to migrate to other regions,” he said at the rally.

Addressing another rally in Sahibabad on Monday, Adityanath said Trump had named Prime Minister Narendra Modi his “political icon”, reported The Indian Express. Adityanath also applauded Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 2013 decision to not grant special rights to any minority community. “Whoever lives in Russia will abide by Russian laws and whoever doesn’t follow, should go where they like Shariat law. Can the Congress, SP, BSP, RLD try to show such courage?” he said at the rally which was also attended by BJP legislator VK Singh.

Adityanath on Sunday had sacked the state president of his Hindu Yuva Vahini after reports suggested that the youth group will field its candidates against BJP nominees. Adityanath said the Yuva Vahini is a non-political outfit and hence cannot participate in the elections.

“Almost entire executive committee of Hindu Yuva Vahini is with us...Yogiji cannot expel us unilaterally and without any show-cause notice. This is totally illegal,” Sunil Singh told Scroll.in. Singh had earlier claimed that Yuva Vahini members will be fielded from six seats in the eastern region of the state. The decision had reportedly come after the BJP rejected its request to make Yogi Adityanath the party’s chief ministerial candidate in Uttar Pradesh.

Voting for the state’s 403 seats will be held in seven phases and results will be out on March 11.