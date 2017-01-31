The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex on Tuesday morning dropped over 98 points and the National Stock Exchange Nifty slipped below the 8,600-mark ahead of the Economic Survey, PTI reported. Shares in the information technology sector were also hit after reports suggested that United States President Donald Trump’s next executive order may clamp down on H1B visa holders and their spouses.

Arvind Subramanian, chief economic adviser, presents the economic survey on Tuesday and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union Budget on Wednesday. Because of this “there is a bit of anxiety and so the market is playing it safe”, VK Vijayakumar, chief market strategist at Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services told Reuters.

Sensex was trading at 27,751.54, down by 98.02 points, while Nifty was trading at 8,596 before the Survey was tabled at 1 pm. BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices slipped by 0.6% each, Reuters reported. Shares of Infosys Ltd went down 1.84% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd lost 2.48%. Asian shares also slipped following Trump’s immigration ban.

Meanwhile, shares of Idea Cellular Ltd rose 45% to hit a high of Rs 112.90 after telecom giant Vodafone on Monday had said its Indian unit was in talks with Idea for a merger. Vodafone on Monday had said any merger would be effected through the issue of new Idea shares to Vodafone, and would “result in Vodafone deconsolidating Vodafone India”.