A look at the headlines right now:

Economic Survey places GDP growth at 6.75%-7.5% in 2017-18: Tabled a day ahead of the Budget, the report highlighted controlled inflation and the impact of demonetisation on the economy. Citizens showed remarkable resilience during demonetisation drive, says President Pranab Mukherjee: Addressing a Joint Session of Parliament, Pranab Mukherjee highlighted initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of the poor. Donald Trump fires acting Attorney General Sally Yates for defying his immigration order: Dana Boente, who took over the post, has said that he will make sure the ban is imposed. Ex-high court judge will lead inquiry into alleged police violence during jallikattu protests, says O Panneerselvam: The Tamil Nadu chief minister said steps were being taken to ensure the release of students arrested during the agitations. Fuel spill at Chennai’s Ennore Port spreads to Marina Beach, workers use buckets to scoop out oil: Environmental experts said the incident could have a long lasting impact on local marine life, which includes Olive Ridley turtles. Centre seeks Election Commission’s help to end Manipur crisis before polls: The Home Ministry is concerned about how candidates will campaign or citizens will reach voting booths if rebels continue to obstruct NH-2 and NH-37. Rajput group wants Sanjay Leela Bhansali to change Padmavati movie title: The Karni Sena also demanded that a panel comprising historians appraise the film before its release. BJP MP Yogi Adityanath wants US-like immigration ban in India: The controversial leader also said President Donald Trump had earlier claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was his political icon. Samajwadi Party had moved court to withdraw cases against UP ministers, two BJP leaders, says report: The charges against them included kidnapping, extortion and rioting, among others, Indian Express reported. Several of these leaders are standing for the polls. Pakistan places JuD chief Hafiz Saeed under house arrest: The government has reportedly buckled under pressure from the United States since President Donald Trump took over.