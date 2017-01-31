A look at the headlines in the sector:

IT shares sink after US Bill proposes drastic increase in minimum salary for H-1B visa holders: They will need to earn at least $130,000, instead of the current annual wage of $60,000. Economic Survey says GDP will grow at 6.75%-7.5% in 2017-18: Tabled a day ahead of the Budget, the report also proposed a Universal Basic Income scheme for all citizens. Uncertainty over H1B visa policy and Economic Survey pull down Sensex & Nifty: Besides, there was a general anxiety because of the Union Budget that will be tabled on Wednesday. Uber and Ola have till Thursday to withdraw ride-sharing services from Karnataka: State Transport Commissioner MK Aiyappa said they could submit a petition to his department stating why they believe uberPOOL and Ola Share should be allowed. Fuel spill at Ennore Port spreads to Chennai’s Marina Beach, workers use buckets to scoop out oil: Environmental experts said the incident could have a long lasting impact on local marine life, which includes Olive Ridley turtles. ‘Father of Pac-Man’ Masaya Nakamura dies at 91: One of Japan’s leading video game industrialists, Nakamura founded Namco, which merged with its rival Bandai in 2005. Jaguar Land Rover to recall 6,438 vehicles in China because of defective seat belts: In a statement, the company said that it will check all affected vehicles and replace parts free of charge.