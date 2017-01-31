The next solo Batman film will not be directed by Ben Affleck, though he has said he will continue as a producer and actor, the BBC reported on Tuesday. “It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require. Together with the studio [Warner Bros], I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film,” said Affleck in a statement.

Among the names shortlisted for the director’s role is Matt Reeves, reported Variety. Reeves is known for directing Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. The standalone Batman film is yet to be named. Though the film is slated to be released next year, there is no official date yet.

Affleck’s first role as Batman was in last year’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He also had a cameo as the caped vigilante in Suicide Squad. Affleck will again play Batman in Justice League that will hit screens on November 17.