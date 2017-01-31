The big news: Centre predicts GDP growth rate between 6.75% and 7.5% in 2017-18, and 9 other stories
Other headlines: Speculation over H-1B visas pushed Indian markets down, and the apex court reprimanded Tamil Nadu for mishandling the jallikattu protests.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Economic Survey says GDP will grow at 6.75%-7.5% in 2017-18: Tabled a day ahead of the Budget, the report highlighted controlled inflation and the impact of demonetisaion on the economy.
- Uncertainty over H-1B visa policy and Economic Survey pull down Sensex and Nifty: This compounded the general anxiety ahead of the Union Budget, which will be tabled on Wednesday.
- SC refuses to stay order on jallikattu law, slams Tamil Nadu for failed law-and-order situation: The apex court issued a notice to the AIADMK government and asked it to explain why it had introduced a Bill on the matter.
- Fuel spill at Ennore Port spreads to Marina Beach, workers use buckets to scoop out oil: Environmental experts said the incident could have a long lasting impact on local marine life, which includes Olive Ridley turtles.
- Economic Survey recommends scheme to give every citizen a minimum wage: The Universal Basic Income programme would be a ‘more efficient way to help the poor to provide them resources directly’.
- CBI court issues non-bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya: The investigative agency will move the MEA as part of its latest bid to have the businessman tried in an Indian court, claimed reports.
- SP’s Shivpal Yadav says he will ‘form a party’ after election results: The Jaswantnagar candidate said he would campaign for candidates rejected by the party’s president and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.
- French parliament raided in probe involving presidential candidate Francois Fillon and wife: The country’s national prosecutor launched a probe into the ‘fake pay scam’ after a French publication published a report on the case.
- My detention will give fresh motivation for the Kashmiri struggle against India, says Hafiz Saeed: The Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief, who has been placed under a 90-day-long house arrest, alleged that the order to place him in custody was issued by the United States.
- BJP MP Yogi Adityanath wants US-like immigration ban in India: The controversial leader also said President Donald Trump had earlier claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was his political icon.