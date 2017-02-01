Former external affairs minister and Indian Union Muslim League national president E Ahamed died early on Wednesday at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in New Delhi, PTI reported. Ahamed, who was a MP from Kerala’s Malappuram, suffered a cardiac arrest during the President’s address on the first day of the Budget Session on Tuesday.

Ahamed was put on life support at the hospital and died at 2.15 am on Wednesday. Congress president Sonia Gandhi, vice president Rahul Gandhi and senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had visited the hospital and met Ahamed’s family members. His body will be placed at his Delhi residence between 8 am to 12.30 pm for the public to pay homage, IUML leader Mohammed Basheer told ANI. Ahamed’s mortal remains will be taken to his hometown, Kannur, on Wednesday.

Ahamed’s family had alleged that they were not allowed to meet the ailing politician and were also not intimated about any medical developments. Ahamed’s daughter told ANI that she was shocked at the “unprofessional” behaviour by the hospital administration. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also alleged that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Azad were not allowed to meet Ahamed, reported PTI. “This is complete high-handedness of the government,” he alleged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “saddened” by the demise of Ahamed who had “served the nation with great diligence”. “Mr E Ahamed devoted significant efforts towards Kerala’s progress. His role in deepening India’s ties with West Asia was notable,” Modi tweeted, adding that Ahamed’s efforts to empower the Muslim community will be remembered.

Ahamed’s death has created an uncertainty over the Union Budget presentation scheduled for today. Traditionally, the parliament adjourns for a day after the death of a sitting member. Minister of State for Finance, Santosh Gangwar told ANI that normally the house is adjourned in case of the death of a sitting MP, “so chances are budget can be postponed for the day.”

The decision will be made by the Speaker, Gangwar added. This said, copies of the Budget have reportedly reached Parliament on Wednesday morning, ahead of the session.

