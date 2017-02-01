Infosys on Tuesday said it would pay Rs 1 crore as ex gratia to the family of Rasila Raju OP, an employee who was murdered in Pune by the company’s security guard on Sunday. It also agreed to offer a job to her next of kin, Hindustan Times reported.

The letter, which also serves as an agreement, was signed by Infosys HR representative Santhosh Nair, members of the local Malayalee community and by Raju’s father, who had accused Infosys of lack of security. Raju was buried in her home town Kozhikode on Tuesday.

“Towards ensuring financial stability for the family, Infosys takes into account the statutory payments to be made as per company policy...Infosys also endeavours to make every effort at a suitable employment opportunity for the next of kin who qualify its recruitment criteria,” the IT firm had said earlier on Tuesday.

Raju was found murdered at her workstation at the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjawadi, Pune, on Sunday evening. Bhaben Saikia, the guard arrested for her murder, is believed to have used a computer wire to strangulate her. An investigation by the police revealed that Saikia had killed Raju because she had warned him she would lodge a complaint against him for staring, according to The Indian Express. Saikia was arrested in Mumbai on Monday while trying to flee to his native Assam.

Following her murder, the Pune police said they would direct companies at the Hinjawadi IT park and companies in the neighbouring industrial area to submit details of their existing security system so they can issue a list of norms to follow in future, another Indian Express report said.

This is the second such murder to be reported from Pune recently. On December 23, 2016, a 23-year-old software engineer was stabbed to death only metres away from her Capgemini office in the city. The police had later arrested Bengaluru-based Santosh Kumar in connection with the killing.

Another Infosys employee was hacked to death at Chennai’s Nungambakkam railway station on June 24 last year. The police had arrested S Swathi’s neighbour Ramkumar, who later committed suicide in police custody.