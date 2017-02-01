Apple Inc on Wednesday reported its highest ever quarterly revenue, pinning the figures to sales of its iPhone 7, Mac and Apple watch. The company reported net sales amounting to $ 78.4 billion (approximately Rs 5.2 lakh crore) for 2017’s first quarter triggering a rise in shares by 3%.

A press note issued by the company compared the figures to its revenue of $75.9 billion (approximately Rs 5.1 lakh crore) and earnings per diluted share of $3.28 (approximately Rs 221) in the corresponding quarter. Global sales accounted for 64% of the quarter’s revenue.

“We are thrilled to report that our holiday quarter results generated Apple’s highest quarterly revenue ever, and broke multiple records along the way. We sold more iPhones than ever before and set all-time revenue records for iPhone, Services, Mac and Apple Watch,” the company’s Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said.

The results come as a relief to the company, particularly after Apple registered a drop in its revenue collection and operating profit for the first time in 15 years last year. The drop in revenue collection also resulted in a slash in Cook and several top management executives’ pay packages.

On January 30, Apple had joined several corporations in introducing measures to counter United States President Donald Trump’s immigration ban curbing the entry of people from Muslim-majority country. Cook had said the company would “not exist without immigration”.