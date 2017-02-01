The Central Board of Secondary Education issued a notification on Tuesday saying Class 10 students would be assessed on a five-point grading scale for co-scholastic activities, reported Hindustan Times. While the grading will be reflected in mark sheets, it will not affect their overall result. The physical education teacher will hand out the grades for the activities.

Martial arts, yoga, sports, and participation in the National Cadet Corps will be offered to students, among other activities. They will have to opt for one of these under the health and physical education category.

“Indigenous sports, yoga and NCC must be encouraged in schools to create a sense of physical fitness, discipline, sportsmanship, patriotism, self-sacrifice and health care,” the CBSE notification read, according to Hindustan Times.

In board exams, 80% of the final score will be based on written tests, while the remaining 20% will be based on internal assessments by schools. According to the CBSE notification, the average of written tests conducted at schools will be scored out of 10 marks. Timely submission of notebooks and neatness will carry five marks. Attendance, discipline, sincerity and values will fall under one component.