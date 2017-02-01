A look at the headlines right now:

Arun Jaitley proposes cutting tax for Rs 2.5 lakh-Rs 5 lakh income slab from 10% to 5%: In his speech, the Finance Minister also said the Centre is looking at a new law for tax offenders who leave the country. Kashmiri athletes say US visa was denied under new policy, embassy says order doesn’t affect Indians: Tanveer Hussain and Abid Khan were scheduled to participate in the 2017 World Snowshoe Championships in New York on February 24-25. Apple reports highest ever quarterly revenue, celebrates after last year’s slump: The company said iPhone, Mac, Apple watch sales helped set the record. US President Donald Trump names Neil Gorsuch his Supreme Court nominee: The federal judge is known for backing religious rights and is considered a conservative intellectual. Sensex soars 290 points, Nifty crosses 8,600-mark after Budget announcements: Banking stocks were the best performers, while IT firms continued to trade in red. Gauhati High Court agrees to 33% reservation for women in Nagaland civic bodies: Several groups had protested against this quota, arguing that it would ‘infringe upon Naga customary laws and traditions’. Woman of Indian origin asked to prove she was lactating at Frankfurt airport: Authorities took her aside for questioning allegedly because she was travelling with a breast pump but without her baby. Ex-Jharkhand minister Hari Narayan Rai sentenced to prison in first conviction under PMLA: A special court in Ranchi found him guilty of embezzling funds of over Rs 3.72 crore. Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon will not run for South Korean presidency: The 72-year-old said he was disheartened by all the ‘fake news’ targeting him despite trying to ‘dedicate himself to resolving a national crisis’. Infosys to give Rs 1 crore ex gratia and a job to deceased techie’s family: Rasila Raju’s father had accused the firm of lack of security after she was strangled to death by a security guard at the Hinjawadi IT park.