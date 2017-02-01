The big news: Arun Jaitley halves tax rate for lower income slab in Budget, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Kashmiri athletes alleged their US visa was denied under new policy, and Apple shares surged after it reported highest ever quarterly revenue.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Arun Jaitley proposes cutting tax for Rs 2.5 lakh-Rs 5 lakh income slab from 10% to 5%: In his speech, the Finance Minister also said the Centre is looking at a new law for tax offenders who leave the country.
- Kashmiri athletes say US visa was denied under new policy, embassy says order doesn’t affect Indians: Tanveer Hussain and Abid Khan were scheduled to participate in the 2017 World Snowshoe Championships in New York on February 24-25.
- Apple reports highest ever quarterly revenue, celebrates after last year’s slump: The company said iPhone, Mac, Apple watch sales helped set the record.
- US President Donald Trump names Neil Gorsuch his Supreme Court nominee: The federal judge is known for backing religious rights and is considered a conservative intellectual.
- Sensex soars 290 points, Nifty crosses 8,600-mark after Budget announcements: Banking stocks were the best performers, while IT firms continued to trade in red.
- Gauhati High Court agrees to 33% reservation for women in Nagaland civic bodies: Several groups had protested against this quota, arguing that it would ‘infringe upon Naga customary laws and traditions’.
- Woman of Indian origin asked to prove she was lactating at Frankfurt airport: Authorities took her aside for questioning allegedly because she was travelling with a breast pump but without her baby.
- Ex-Jharkhand minister Hari Narayan Rai sentenced to prison in first conviction under PMLA: A special court in Ranchi found him guilty of embezzling funds of over Rs 3.72 crore.
- Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon will not run for South Korean presidency: The 72-year-old said he was disheartened by all the ‘fake news’ targeting him despite trying to ‘dedicate himself to resolving a national crisis’.
- Infosys to give Rs 1 crore ex gratia and a job to deceased techie’s family: Rasila Raju’s father had accused the firm of lack of security after she was strangled to death by a security guard at the Hinjawadi IT park.