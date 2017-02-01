At least four people died and several are feared dead after an under-construction building in Kanpur’s Jajmau collapsed on Wednesday, ANI reported. A rescue operation involving the Army, National Disaster Response Force, police as well as fire and emergency services personnel is underway at the Uttar Pradesh site.

“Around 40 people are still trapped at the site,” Kanpur District Magistrate Kaushal Raj told the news agency.

Officials said labourers were working on sixth floor when the incident took place. Around 12 people have been rescued from the debris and are being treated at a local hospital, Dainik Bhaskar reported.

The toll is expected to rise. More details are awaited.

30 to 40 people still trapped, Army and NDRF have been called: Kanpur DM Kaushal Raj on building collapsed in Kanpur's Jajmau. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 1, 2017