Four civilians were injured late on Tuesday evening after security forces opened fire on protestors in a village in Pampore in South Kashmir, reported Business Standard. The incident took place when a joint team comprising the Central Reserve Police Force, the army and the police was carrying out a search operation in Samboora village.

The police said protestors had gathered in the village and they started pelting stones at the security personnel, who opened fire to disperse the crowd. All four injured were shifted to Sri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar, about 14 kilometres from Pampore. Doctors reportedly said the patients had sustained injuries in the lower parts of their bodies and they were out danger. Three of them have been shifted to the Bone and Joint Hospital, Barzulla, for treatment.