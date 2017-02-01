A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi says ‘uttam’ Budget is pro-poor, while Rahul Gandhi calls it a damp squib: The Budget clearly reflected the Centre’s efforts to eliminate corruption and bring in measures for farmers and rural India, the prime minister said. Sadhvi Pragya acquitted of all charges in murder of right-wing activist Sunil Joshi in 2007: All other seven accused were also exonerated in the case by a Madhya Pradesh court on Wednesday.

At least seven dead after under-construction building collapses in Kanpur: A rescue operation involving the Army, police and emergency services is underway. FIR will be registered against Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, says Pakistan minister: Details about the cases under which the JuD chief will be booked will be made available in a few days, said Federal Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir. Facebook tweaks News Feed to show ‘more timely and authentic’ content: The company said it had categorised pages to check if they were ‘posting spam or trying to game the feed by asking for likes, comments or shares’. Two killed in police firing during protests against civic polls in Nagaland: Tribal bodies have been arguing that the introduction of 33% reservations for women in the elections, saying they interfere with customary laws. Five killed in explosions during Congress rally in Bathinda: The event was for their Maur candidate, Harminder Singh Jassi, who is related to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Israeli security forces begin operation to evacuate Amona outpost in West Bank: This comes only hours after the government approved 3,000 new homes for Jewish settlers. US President Donald Trump names Neil Gorsuch his Supreme Court nominee: The federal judge is known for backing religious rights and is considered a conservative intellectual. Apple reports highest ever quarterly revenue, celebrates after last year’s slump: The company said iPhone, Mac, Apple watch sales helped set the record.

