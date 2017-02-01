India outclassed England in the third and final Twenty20 International by 75 runs at Bengaluru by 75 runs, winning the series 2-1. After an excellent batting display from Suresh Raina (63) and MS Dhoni (56), which helped the hosts post a formidable 202/6, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took anchored India’s bowling, taking a six-wicket haul for only 25 runs. England collapsed dramatically in the space of three overs to to be bowled out for 127.

India’s innings began on an ominous note, with skipper Virat Kohli being run out in just seven balls after a misunderstanding with non-striker KL Rahul. However, Raina’s 63-run knock consisting of two boundaries and five sixes placed the hosts back on track and put the pressure on the visitors, whose bowlers posted good figures during the early overs.

Raina and Dhoni’s fourth wicket partnership – 55 from 35 balls – helped the Indian set the tone for a big score in its final overs. Yuvraj Singh provided the final flourish with a blistering 27 from 10 balls to get India past the 200-run mark.

For the third consecutive time in the series, India got rid of opener Sam Billings early. Jason Roy hit a flurry of boundaries to keep up with the stiff asking rate. After Roy’s departure, Joe Root (42) and skipper Eoin Morgan (40) kept their side’s hopes alive with a brisk partnership. Morgan in particular, was settling into an excellent rhythm, smashing three sixes during his 21-ball stay.

England lost confidence after Morgan was dismissed, with the team losing eight wickets for eight runs in the space of 19 deliveries. Chahal became only the third man in T20 International cricket to pick up six wickets.

Brief Scores:

India 202/6 in 20 overs (Suresh Raina 63, Mahendra Singh Dhoni 56; Liam Plunkett 1/22, Tymal Mills 1/32) beat England 127 in 16.3 overs (Joe Root 42, Eoin Morgan 40; Yuzvendra Chahal 6/25, Jasprit Bumrah 3/14) by 75 runs.