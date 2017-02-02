A look at the headlines right now:

Budget 2017: Centre promises Rs 1-lakh crore rail safety fund in five years, scraps service charges for e-tickets: The Opposition said the Budget has ‘nothing for farmers’, while Modi called it ‘perfect’. British MPs back Bill allowing PM Theresa May to begin Brexit process: Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson called the result ‘absolutely momentous’. FIR will be registered against Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, says Pakistan minister: Details about the cases under which the JuD chief will be booked will be made available in a few days, said Federal Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir. Yuzvendra Chahal’s six wicket-haul helps India beat England by 75 runs in third T20I: Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni’s fifties along with Yuvraj Singh’s late cameo helped India post a mammoth 202/6. Six Odisha police personnel killed after explosion on highway near AP border, Maoists suspected: The blast comes two weeks before the three-tier panchayat polls in the district, which Maoists in the Malkangiri region have wanted people to boycott. Mishap averted at Delhi airport as IndiGo aircraft enters wrong taxiway: The incident took place at 5.40 am when the Visakhapatnam-bound flight entered a runway where a Jet Airways aircraft was already parked. Sadhvi Pragya acquitted of all charges in murder of right-wing activist Sunil Joshi in 2007: All other seven accused were also exonerated in the case by a Madhya Pradesh court on Wednesday. At least seven dead, over 30 injured after under-construction building collapses in Kanpur: A rescue operation involving the Army, police and emergency services is underway. Facebook-owned Oculus loses virtual reality case to ZeniMax, to pay $500 million in damages: The video game developer had accused the firm of copyright infringement for using its computer code to create a VR headset. Apple reports highest ever quarterly revenue, celebrates after last year’s slump: The company said iPhone, Mac, Apple watch sales helped set the record.