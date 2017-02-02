The big news: Budget announces Rs 1-lakh crore safety fund for railways, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: British MPs voted to begin Brexit process, and Pakistan said it will register an FIR against Hafiz Saeed for the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Budget 2017: Centre promises Rs 1-lakh crore rail safety fund in five years, scraps service charges for e-tickets: The Opposition said the Budget has ‘nothing for farmers’, while Modi called it ‘perfect’.
- British MPs back Bill allowing PM Theresa May to begin Brexit process: Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson called the result ‘absolutely momentous’.
- FIR will be registered against Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, says Pakistan minister: Details about the cases under which the JuD chief will be booked will be made available in a few days, said Federal Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir.
- Yuzvendra Chahal’s six wicket-haul helps India beat England by 75 runs in third T20I: Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni’s fifties along with Yuvraj Singh’s late cameo helped India post a mammoth 202/6.
- Six Odisha police personnel killed after explosion on highway near AP border, Maoists suspected: The blast comes two weeks before the three-tier panchayat polls in the district, which Maoists in the Malkangiri region have wanted people to boycott.
- Mishap averted at Delhi airport as IndiGo aircraft enters wrong taxiway: The incident took place at 5.40 am when the Visakhapatnam-bound flight entered a runway where a Jet Airways aircraft was already parked.
- Sadhvi Pragya acquitted of all charges in murder of right-wing activist Sunil Joshi in 2007: All other seven accused were also exonerated in the case by a Madhya Pradesh court on Wednesday.
- At least seven dead, over 30 injured after under-construction building collapses in Kanpur: A rescue operation involving the Army, police and emergency services is underway.
- Facebook-owned Oculus loses virtual reality case to ZeniMax, to pay $500 million in damages: The video game developer had accused the firm of copyright infringement for using its computer code to create a VR headset.
- Apple reports highest ever quarterly revenue, celebrates after last year’s slump: The company said iPhone, Mac, Apple watch sales helped set the record.