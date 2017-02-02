Social activist and anti-corruption campaigner Anna Hazare has submitted a written complaint to the Mumbai Police in the Rs 25,000-crore sugar cooperative factories scam, PTI reported. “It [the complaint] is regarding a petition which was filed by Anna in High Court and next hearing in this case is on February 13,” Hazare’s aide said.

Hazare met the Commissioner of Police at Crawford Market in Mumbai on Wednesday and submitted a written application about the sugar factories. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashok Dudhe told PTI that no offence has been registered in the case yet.

Earlier in January, Hazare had filed three petitions – two civil PILs and one criminal PIL – in the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI inquiry into the scam. The petitions alleged that first the sugar factories were burdened with debts and thereafter the sick units were sold at throwaway prices. The government, cooperative sector and the public have incurred a loss of Rs 25,000 crore, the petition alleged according to PTI.

“Some of these cooperative sugar factories were built by farmers themselves. They were the owners in a sense and even they were not consulted,” Hazare said after filing the complaint.

The petition had also alleged that Nationalist Congress President and former Union Agriculture Sharad Pawar, and his nephew, former Maharashtra Irrigation Minister Ajit Pawar, had a role to play in the scam. Sharad Pawar had then said he would file a defamation case against Hazare.

However, on January 5, the High Court had rejected Hazare’s plea and asked him to approach the police first. “You are asking for a CBI probe without even the offence being registered by police. How can you ask for transfer of probe when offence has not been registered?” the high court bench had said.