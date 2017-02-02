Hundreds of Coast Guard personnel and volunteers are manually scooping oil out of Chennai beaches, after two ships had collided off the city’s coast on Saturday. The Coast Guard had initially believed only around one tonne of oil had spilled in the sea, but the spill is an estimated 20 tonnes now. The spill has also affected the sale of fish in the area. Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar and senior government officials had inspected the area after reports that seafood sales were hit, PTI reported.

The Coast Guard has said that around 50 tonnes have been cleaned up so far, and that 20 more tonnes will be cleaned, The Times of India reported. Coast Guard commandant Commandant Pradeep B Mandal told the publication, “It will take at least two days to clear most of the slick at Ennore, where a collision between two ships caused the spill. It may take longer until the entire city coastline is secured.”

Earlier too, it was reported that workers were manually cleaning the coast. Around 30 km of the coastline has reportedly been affected by the sludge, which spilled after two ships collided off Kamarajar Port on Saturday morning. A “super sucker” cleaning truck has reportedly not been as effective as officials thought it would be, which is why manual cleaning is in progress.

Environmentalists believe the administration are under-playing the oil spill, though. Arun Krishnamurthy, founder of the Environment Foundation of India, told Mint that the oil spill cannot be manually cleaned up. He said that “advanced technology, mechanised methods and rapid measures” are necessary to tackle the spread of oil. Krishnamurthy added that a disaster was being under-played, according to the publication.

“The accident happened two nautical miles from the shore, but the wind has been carrying the oil to the shore,” said K Bharathi, vice-president of Mylai Nochikuppam Fishermen’s Cooperative Society told Scroll.in. “In some places it is difficult to even breathe because there is so much oil. “