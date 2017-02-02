The Border Security Force on Thursday denied claims that Constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, who had complained about poor working conditions, had been placed under arrest, ANI reported. BSF officials told the news agency that the jawan’s voluntary retirement had been cancelled until the court of inquiry submitted its recommendations on the matter.

The BSF said Yadav was informed of the cancellation of his voluntary retirement on January 30. On January 31, Yadav’s wife Sharmila had alleged that authorities asked him to retire, before they cancelled that order and placed him under arrest. She had claimed he used someone’s phone to call her and tell her that he was being threatened.

In January, Yadav had shared a series of videos on Facebook, in which he showed the poor quality of food that troops were served along the border and alleged that they were often forced to sleep on an “empty stomach”. Yadav also said that senior officers sell the supplies bought for them by the government.

The BSF had initiated an inquiry after the videos went viral, but it highlighted that Yadav had faced disciplinary action for multiple reasons in the past, including “alcohol abuse, use of insubordinate language, habitual absenteeism and acting in a manner prejudicial to an official order”. The Home Affairs Ministry, too, had sought a report on the allegations.

The Home Ministry had rejected the BSF’s initial report on Yadav’s allegations and gave the force two days to submit a new report. The BSF had asked its commanders to ensure that constables on duty are not carrying cellphones.

