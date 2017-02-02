A teenager hit by a state-run bus died on Wednesday in Karnataka’s Koppal district near Bengaluru as onlookers continued to film him on their camera phones instead of moving to help him. Anwar Ali, 18, was heading to work on his bicycle when he was run over by the vehicle, PTI reported.

He lay on the road in a pool of blood and begged for help for 25 minutes before a bystander offered him water. An ambulance arrived at the sport only half an hour later. He underwent surgery at a nearby hospital and was given seven bottles of blood, but he succumbed to his injuries soon after. Koppal District Health Officer Dr Ramakrishna said the teenager died of multiple injuries, reported The Times of India.

“If someone had cared, my brother could have been saved,” Ali’s brother Riaz told PTI. Ali was the only breadwinner of the family, reported Bangalore Mirror. The police have registered a case in connection with the accident.

This case of apparent apathy comes days after a 38-year-old policeman succumbed to his injuries in Mysuru after witnesses to his accident chose to stand by and record the events instead of help.

In March 2016, the Supreme Court had approved guidelines for the Good Samaritan Law to protect those who provide aid to accident victims. In November 2016, the Karnataka Cabinet had approved the Good Samaritan and Medical Professional Bill.