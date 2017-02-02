Instagram is testing a new feature that will allow its users to share multiple photos or videos in a single post, reported Mashable. The carousel feature is currently only available in the beta version of Instagram’s Android app, but it had been enabled for advertisers in March 2015.

With this feature, a user can select up to 10 photos and videos, apply different edits and filters for each, and make it a single post without cluttering their followers’ timelines. The follower can slide through the album, see and like various photos.

Instagram has not yet commented on the update.

Social media giant Facebook had bought Instagram in 2012. Its Snapchat-like “stories” feature was introduced in August 2016, and in just five months, this alone has more than 150 million daily active users.