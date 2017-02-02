A look at the headlines right now:

JuD, other groups in Pakistan threaten nationwide protests against Hafiz Saeed’s house arrest: They alleged that the Nawaz Sharif government had bowed to US pressure by acting against the Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief to please India. Karnataka teenager dies begging for help as onlookers film bus accident: Anwar Ali, 18, lay on the road in a pool of blood and cried for help for 25 minutes before a bystander offered him water. Donald Trump’s immigration order is not the best way to protect US, says UN chief Antonio Guterres: The secretary-general said freezing refugee resettlement played to the advantage of terrorists groups seeking to recruit members. In a Budget fallout, mobile phones to get more expensive: Arun Jaitley has proposed levying a 2% special additional duty on populated printed circuit boards that are used in the devices. Women directed only 4% of the decade’s top 1,000 films, finds study: The ‘Inclusion in the Director’s Chair?’ report indicated that minority female directors continue to be the industry’s most underemployed professionals. BSF denies claims that Tej Bahadur Yadav had been arrested: The soldier’s wife had alleged that authorities had asked him to retire before they placed him under arrest and threatened him. Workers manually clear coastline after Chennai oil spill, around 20 tonnes left to clean up: The Coast Guard had earlier said they believed only one tonne of oil had spilled in the sea. After Pune techie’s murder, police recommend ‘buddy system’ for women’s safety: Officers said legal action will be taken against the security firm working at Infosys for functioning without a valid licence. FIR filed against owner of collapsed Kanpur building Mehtab Alam, contractor: At least 30 people are still believed to be trapped in the debris, as rescue workers try to trace survivors and bodies.

Scientists discover ‘lost continent’ Mauritia in the Indian Ocean: They believe the landmass, located below Mauritius, was left over when India and Madagascar started to pull apart after the Gondwana supercontinent split.