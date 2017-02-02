The big news: Hafiz Saeed supporters demand his release from house arrest, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A teenager died begging for help in Karnataka as onlookers took photos of his accident, and the UN chief is against Trump’s immigration order.
A look at the headlines right now:
- JuD, other groups in Pakistan threaten nationwide protests against Hafiz Saeed’s house arrest: They alleged that the Nawaz Sharif government had bowed to US pressure by acting against the Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief to please India.
- Karnataka teenager dies begging for help as onlookers film bus accident: Anwar Ali, 18, lay on the road in a pool of blood and cried for help for 25 minutes before a bystander offered him water.
- Donald Trump’s immigration order is not the best way to protect US, says UN chief Antonio Guterres: The secretary-general said freezing refugee resettlement played to the advantage of terrorists groups seeking to recruit members.
- In a Budget fallout, mobile phones to get more expensive: Arun Jaitley has proposed levying a 2% special additional duty on populated printed circuit boards that are used in the devices.
- Women directed only 4% of the decade’s top 1,000 films, finds study: The ‘Inclusion in the Director’s Chair?’ report indicated that minority female directors continue to be the industry’s most underemployed professionals.
- BSF denies claims that Tej Bahadur Yadav had been arrested: The soldier’s wife had alleged that authorities had asked him to retire before they placed him under arrest and threatened him.
- Workers manually clear coastline after Chennai oil spill, around 20 tonnes left to clean up: The Coast Guard had earlier said they believed only one tonne of oil had spilled in the sea.
- After Pune techie’s murder, police recommend ‘buddy system’ for women’s safety: Officers said legal action will be taken against the security firm working at Infosys for functioning without a valid licence.
- FIR filed against owner of collapsed Kanpur building Mehtab Alam, contractor: At least 30 people are still believed to be trapped in the debris, as rescue workers try to trace survivors and bodies.
- Scientists discover ‘lost continent’ Mauritia in the Indian Ocean: They believe the landmass, located below Mauritius, was left over when India and Madagascar started to pull apart after the Gondwana supercontinent split.