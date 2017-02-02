Actor Irrfan Khan and comedian Kapil Sharma are among six people facing charges for altering apartments in the Mumbai suburb of Oshiwara, The Times of India reported on Thursday. Mumbai police have started proceedings into the case filed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and are expected to file a chargesheet against them soon.

A BMC official said major violations were found in apartments in the DLF Enclave building. “It has been found that the accused carried out alterations after the apartments were purchased, and the developer helped them in such renovations,” an unidentified official said. Senior police inspector Subhash Khanvilkar said the investigation into the matter has ended.

The actors were unavailable for comment, the English daily said.

The comedian had stirred controversy in September 2016 when he accused a BMC official of demanding a Rs 5-lakh bribe for the construction of an office building in Versova. The civic body soon alleged that Sharma flouted norms not only at his Versova office building, but destroyed mangroves during the construction of his Goregaon flat. Apart from Sharma, the BMC had issued notices to several other flat owners in the Goregaon building, including Khan.

On Twitter, Sharma had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him if these were his “achhe din [good days]”, referring to Modi’s election promise. He later clarified that he did not mean to blame any political party.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had issued a notice to Sharma on April 28, 2016, under Section 351 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act.