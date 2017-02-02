A look at the headlines in the sector:

Cyrus Mistry moves National Company Law Appellate Tribunal against Tata Sons’ meeting on February 6: The shareholders will be meeting to remove Mistry from the company board. India signs $201.50-million financing agreement with World Bank to improve technical education: The money will mainly be used to upgrade engineering institutes in the country. Sensex ends 85 points higher, Nifty by 18 as markets make marginal gains one day after Budget: Oil and gas companies were among the top gainers as investor sentiment remained cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s February 8 policy statement. HSBC report says India’s GDP to grow by 7.1% in 2017-2018: The institution’s Chief India Economist Pranjul Bhandari said the growth would largely be driven by the remonetisation process. Facebook-owned Oculus loses virtual reality case to ZeniMax, to pay $500 million in damages: The video game developer had accused the firm of copyright infringement for using its computer code to create a VR headset. Bajaj Auto reports 18% decline in sales during January: The company said it sold 241,297 units in the month as compared to 293,939 vehicles during the same period in 2016. Instagram likely to start letting you share entire albums in a single post: The carousel feature, which was enabled for advertisers in 2015, is currently available only in the beta version.