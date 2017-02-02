A Class 12 sociology text book in Maharashtra has linked dowry demands to “ugly and handicapped girls”, PTI reported on Thursday. The book was first published in 2013, according to News 18.

“If a girl is ugly and handicapped, then it becomes very difficult for her to get married. To marry such girls, the bridegroom and his family demand more dowry. Parents of such girls become helpless and pay dowry as per the demands of the bridegroom and his family. It leads to a rise in the dowry system,” the chapter titled ‘Major social problems in India’ reads. State Education Minister Vinod Tawde refused to comment on the matter, the news channel said.

Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Chairperson Gangadhar Mamane said, “I will discuss it with the board and then comment on it,” the news agency reported.