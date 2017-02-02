Former Tata Sons executive and Cyrus Mistry aide Madhu Kannan has joined Uber as its Chief Business Officer for India and other emerging markets in the Asia Pacific region, the ride-hailing company said on Thursday. In a statement, Uber said Kannan would be responsible for growing its business in the countries covered by his role through investments and strategic partnerships, Mint reported.

Uber’s President of Business for the Asia Pacific Eric Alexander said the company was “excited” by the development. “His appointment reinforces our commitment to continue to invest and grow our presence and unlock the full potential of ridesharing in the region,” Alexander said. However, the company did not mention the countries on which Kannan would concentrate, apart from India.

In a statement, the former Tata Sons executive called Uber “one of the most dynamic and innovative organisations” of his generation. “I look at this as a once in a lifetime opportunity to work with a group of highly talented and motivated people who are changing the face of mobility,” he said. In October 2016, Kannan quit his role as a member of the Group Executive Council at Tata Sons set up by Mistry in 2013 to function as an advisory body. His resignation came just a week after Mistry was ousted as Tata Sons chairperson on October 24.

His appointment at Uber comes as the ride-hailing company seeks to expand its presence in countries such as India, Indonesia and Singapore. In India, the company has a presence in 28 cities and is competing with Bengaluru-based Ola. However, both Uber and Ola have faced regulatory and legal hurdles in the country. In Karnataka, the two may be forced to stop their ride-sharing services after the state’s transport commissioner deemed them illegal. They have also faced rulings against their surge pricing policy in territories such as Delhi.