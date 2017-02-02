Former England and Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard on Thursday announced his retirement after a career in football for 21 years. Lampard, 38, has won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the 2011-12 Champions League, reported ESPN. He was with New York City in Major League Soccer in 2016. He was also part of the “Golden Generation” of English football in the mid-2000s, and won 106 caps for his country.

“After 21 incredible years, I have decided that now is the right time to finish my career as a professional footballer,” he said in a post on Instagram. He said he would like to “begin the next chapter” in his life, even though he had been getting several offers. “I’m grateful to the Football Association for the opportunity to study for my coaching qualifications and I look forward to pursuing the off-field opportunities that this decision opens,” he wrote in his post.

Lampard started his career with West Ham United before he joined Chelsea in 2001. He left the club in 2014 and was with Manchester City club till he joined New York City.