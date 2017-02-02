A look at the headlines right now:

Special court drops charges against Maran brothers in Aircel-Maxis case: The CBI is expected to challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court. Protestors in Nagaland set government buildings ablaze over reservation for women: The tribal groups had given Chief Minister TR Zeliang time till 4 pm to resign. No NSG member nation has explicitly opposed India’s membership, says government: Certain procedural issues have been raised by some countries, said VK Singh, minister of state for external affairs. 167 Indian fishermen currently in Pakistani, Sri Lankan jails, Centre tells Rajya Sabha: A total of 1,566 fishermen have been released from jails in the two countries in the last two years, Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh said. Maharashtra textbook says ‘ugly and handicapped girls’ have to pay more dowry: A chapter titled ‘major social problems in India’ said the presence of ‘such girls’ leads to the rise in cases of the banned practice. TMC members walk out of Rajya Sabha in protest against ‘political vendetta’: They claimed the Centre got party member Sudip Bandhopadhyay arrested because the TMC had opposed demonetisation. JuD, other groups in Pakistan threaten nationwide protests against Hafiz Saeed’s house arrest: They alleged that the Nawaz Sharif government had bowed to US pressure by acting against the Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief to please India. ASI restores 1,300-year-old Ganesha idol in Chhattisgarh that police suspect Maoists damaged: Dantewada Collector Saurabh Kumar said the site will be opened for visitors soon. Karnataka teenager dies begging for help as onlookers film bus accident: Anwar Ali, 18, lay on the road in a pool of blood and cried for help for 25 minutes before a bystander offered him water. Following Pune techie murder, police recommend ‘buddy system’ for women’s safety: Officers said legal action will be taken against the security firm working at Infosys for functioning without a valid licence.