The big news: CBI court acquits Maran brothers in Aircel-Maxis case, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Protestors in Nagaland set fire to government buildings, and the Centre said that no NSG member had opposed India's entry into the group.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Special court drops charges against Maran brothers in Aircel-Maxis case: The CBI is expected to challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court.
- Protestors in Nagaland set government buildings ablaze over reservation for women: The tribal groups had given Chief Minister TR Zeliang time till 4 pm to resign.
- No NSG member nation has explicitly opposed India’s membership, says government: Certain procedural issues have been raised by some countries, said VK Singh, minister of state for external affairs.
- 167 Indian fishermen currently in Pakistani, Sri Lankan jails, Centre tells Rajya Sabha: A total of 1,566 fishermen have been released from jails in the two countries in the last two years, Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh said.
- Maharashtra textbook says ‘ugly and handicapped girls’ have to pay more dowry: A chapter titled ‘major social problems in India’ said the presence of ‘such girls’ leads to the rise in cases of the banned practice.
- TMC members walk out of Rajya Sabha in protest against ‘political vendetta’: They claimed the Centre got party member Sudip Bandhopadhyay arrested because the TMC had opposed demonetisation.
- JuD, other groups in Pakistan threaten nationwide protests against Hafiz Saeed’s house arrest: They alleged that the Nawaz Sharif government had bowed to US pressure by acting against the Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief to please India.
- ASI restores 1,300-year-old Ganesha idol in Chhattisgarh that police suspect Maoists damaged: Dantewada Collector Saurabh Kumar said the site will be opened for visitors soon.
- Karnataka teenager dies begging for help as onlookers film bus accident: Anwar Ali, 18, lay on the road in a pool of blood and cried for help for 25 minutes before a bystander offered him water.
- Following Pune techie murder, police recommend ‘buddy system’ for women’s safety: Officers said legal action will be taken against the security firm working at Infosys for functioning without a valid licence.