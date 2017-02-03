The big news: Army deployment quells Nagaland protests, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Apple is set to begin manufacturing iPhones in India, and Trump has threatened to cut UC Berkeley’s fed funding after student agitations.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
A look at the headline right now:
- Kohima calm after deployment of Army troops following protests in Nagaland: The situation is under control in Dimapur, as well, said Director General of Police LL Doungel.
- Apple selects Bengaluru’s Peenya area to set up iPhone manufacturing plant: The Karnataka government said the tech major’s decision will further boost the city’s image as the ‘most preferred destination for foreign investment’.
- Donald Trump threatens UC Berkeley with fund cuts after protests against far-right speaker: Lawmakers have questioned the US president’s authority to execute such plans.
- Special court drops charges against Maran brothers in Aircel-Maxis case: The CBI is expected to challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court.
- 167 Indian fishermen currently in Pakistani, Sri Lankan jails, Centre tells Rajya Sabha: A total of 1,566 fishermen have been released from jails in the two countries in the last two years, Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh said.
- Footballer Frank Lampard announces retirement on Instagram: He was Chelsea’s highest-ever goal scorer.
- No NSG member nation has explicitly opposed India’s membership, says government: Certain procedural issues have been raised by some countries, said VK Singh, minister of state for external affairs.
- Maharashtra textbook says ‘ugly and handicapped girls’ have to pay more dowry: A chapter titled ‘major social problems in India’ said the presence of ‘such girls’ leads to the rise in cases of the banned practice.
- HSBC report says India’s GDP will grow by 7.1% in 2017-2018: The institution’s Chief India Economist Pranjul Bhandari said the growth would largely be driven by the remonetisation process.
- Cyrus Mistry moves National Company Law Appellate Tribunal against Tata Sons’ meeting on February 6: The shareholders will be meeting to remove Mistry from the company board.