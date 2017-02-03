A look at the headline right now:

Kohima calm after deployment of Army troops following protests in Nagaland: The situation is under control in Dimapur, as well, said Director General of Police LL Doungel. Apple selects Bengaluru’s Peenya area to set up iPhone manufacturing plant: The Karnataka government said the tech major’s decision will further boost the city’s image as the ‘most preferred destination for foreign investment’. Donald Trump threatens UC Berkeley with fund cuts after protests against far-right speaker: Lawmakers have questioned the US president’s authority to execute such plans. Special court drops charges against Maran brothers in Aircel-Maxis case: The CBI is expected to challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court. 167 Indian fishermen currently in Pakistani, Sri Lankan jails, Centre tells Rajya Sabha: A total of 1,566 fishermen have been released from jails in the two countries in the last two years, Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh said. Footballer Frank Lampard announces retirement on Instagram: He was Chelsea’s highest-ever goal scorer. No NSG member nation has explicitly opposed India’s membership, says government: Certain procedural issues have been raised by some countries, said VK Singh, minister of state for external affairs. Maharashtra textbook says ‘ugly and handicapped girls’ have to pay more dowry: A chapter titled ‘major social problems in India’ said the presence of ‘such girls’ leads to the rise in cases of the banned practice. HSBC report says India’s GDP will grow by 7.1% in 2017-2018: The institution’s Chief India Economist Pranjul Bhandari said the growth would largely be driven by the remonetisation process. Cyrus Mistry moves National Company Law Appellate Tribunal against Tata Sons’ meeting on February 6: The shareholders will be meeting to remove Mistry from the company board.