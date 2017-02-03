India should first look at its own involvement in inciting militancy in Pakistan, the country’s Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said on Thursday. His statement was made in reaction to India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup’s comments that only a “credible crackdown” on terrorist organisations will prove Pakistan’s “sincerity”, after the neighbouring nation placed Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed under house arrest, Radio Pakistan reported.

Zakaria alleged that there was evidence to suggest India’s involvement in perpetrating terrorism in Pakistan. He further accused New Delhi of blaming others for terrorist activities carried out on its soil by Indian institutions. Confessions made by alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav, Swami Aseemanand and many others were “testimonies” that Indian groups were behind terror activities, the Foreign Office spokesperson said, according to Pakistan’s The Nation.

India should take “corrective measures for itself” instead of commenting on the affairs of other countries, Zakaria said, further alleging that in the past one week, Indian forces had injured at least 40 Kashmiris. “Indian occupation forces have used pellets and Pelargonic Acid Vanillylamide, inflicting serious injuries,” he claimed.

Moreover, Zakaria has urged the United Nations Security Council to take immediate action to stop India’s human rights violations in Kashmir, according to The Nation report. He alleged that India was trying to convert the Muslim majority in the state to a minority by domicile. “Other measures being used include perpetual ethnic cleansing, killings in fake encounters, arrests and disappearances and terrorising of Kashmiris to force them to flee the occupied territories,” he said.

Relations between India and Pakistan have worsened since the militant attack on the Indian Army unit in Kashmir’s Uri sector. They soured even further after India said it had carried out surgical strikes on terror camps along the Line of Control in Pakistan. Both nations have blamed the other for inciting violence in Kashmir and been in a war of words.