Ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, a new video featuring Chief Minister Harish Rawat as Baahubali has gone viral. In the clip, Rawat’s face is superimposed into the main character’s and shows him in the iconic scene of Baahubali lifting a rock – the chief minister is seen flexing his muscles before lifting a rock with Uttarakhand written on it.

The video calls Rawat the “savior of Uttarakhand” and also shows various religious places in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah feature in the clip, as well.

However, Rawat said the Congress had not commissioned the video. It was uploaded on a Facebook page called UP/UK live on January 31 and already has 2.4 lakh views.

Assembly elections in Uttarakhand will be held on February 15, and the votes will be counted on March 11. The sequel to the SS Rajamouli film is scheduled for release on April 28.