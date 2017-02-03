The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the hearing of a petition filed by the producers of Bollywood film Jolly LLB 2. The plea challenged a Bombay High Court order that called for a panel to be set up to review whether the movie depicted the Indian judiciary in bad light. The apex court will take up the case on February 7, after the high court hears the matter on February 6.

The Bombay High Court had directed the three-member panel to look into allegations that characters in the film portrayed the legal profession negatively. The court order was based on a petition filed by one Ajaykumar Waghmare.

Production house Fox Star Studios argued that the movie did not contain any objectionable content. They had moved the Supreme Court against the high court order.

The first edition of the film, Jolly LLB released in 2013, had also faced similar objections from lawyers in Meerut. Starring actors Akshay Kumar and Huma Querechi, the sequel is scheduled for release on February 10.