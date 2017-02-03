Shares of the Bombay Stock Exchange surged by nearly 49% after it debuted on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Its stocks began trading at Rs 1,085, some 35% higher than its issue price of Rs 805 to Rs 806 in its Initial Public Offering.

BSE shares soared to an intra-day high of Rs 1,200 as more than 15 lakh of them were traded by afternoon. Companies listed on the BSE’s Sensex also hit a record high of Rs 115 lakh crore in combined market capitalisation.

Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd had launched its IPO on January 23. With extensive investor demand, it had raised around Rs 1,243 crore in the offering, which was oversubscribed by more than 50 times.

The bourse is Asia’s oldest stock exchange and the world’s 10th largest by market capitalisation.