Apple selects Bengaluru’s Peenya area to set up iPhone manufacturing plant: The Karnataka government said the tech major’s decision will further boost the city’s image as the ‘most preferred destination for foreign investment’. ED moves Supreme Court against verdict dropping charges against Maran brothers in Aircel-Maxis case: The agency has urged the apex court to not release the properties attached in the case as the brothers had not furnished their bail bonds.

Three arrested in Noida for duping investors of Rs 3,700 crore through online fraud: They tricked investors into ‘liking’ fake links using the ‘Earn Rs 5 per click’ scheme by promising returns. Shares of Bombay Stock Exchange rise by 49% on NSE debut: Companies listed on the BSE’s Sensex also hit a record high of Rs 115 lakh crore in combined market capitalisation. ‘Jolly LLB 2’ challenges order to review depiction of Indian judiciary in film, SC defers hearing: The producers had moved the top court against a Bombay High Court verdict that directed a panel to check whether the legal profession was shown in bad light. Uttarakhand CM features in viral video as Baahubali ahead of polls: Harish Rawat said the Congress had not commissioned the clip, which already has 2.4 lakh views since it was uploaded on a Facebook page three days ago. Alibaba to hold majority stake in Paytm’s new e-commerce business, say reports: The Jack Ma-led Chinese online behemoth is already one of the largest investors in the website’s parent company. Toll rises to eight after rescue workers find two more bodies at Kanpur building collapse site: The district magistrate said five officials of the Kanpur Development Authority had been suspended, while three others were under scrutiny. Uber chief quits Donald Trump’s business advisory group amid protests against immigration ban: In an email to company staff, Travis Kalanick said being part of the council did not let him advocate for changes to the new policies. Court dismisses plea seeking PETA ban over jallikattu row, calls it ‘a misadventure only for publicity sake’: It is contemptuous of the SC to suggest that it had violated India’s sovereignty and integrity by entertaining the NGO’s plea against the sport, the bench said.