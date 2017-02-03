The big news: Karnataka welcomes Apple’s iPhone factory in Bengaluru suburb, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: The ED has challenged the verdict in the Aircel-Maxis case, and the UP police busted a Rs 3,700-crore online scam in Noida.
A look at the headline right now:
- Apple selects Bengaluru’s Peenya area to set up iPhone manufacturing plant: The Karnataka government said the tech major’s decision will further boost the city’s image as the ‘most preferred destination for foreign investment’.
- ED moves Supreme Court against verdict dropping charges against Maran brothers in Aircel-Maxis case: The agency has urged the apex court to not release the properties attached in the case as the brothers had not furnished their bail bonds.
- Three arrested in Noida for duping investors of Rs 3,700 crore through online fraud: They tricked investors into ‘liking’ fake links using the ‘Earn Rs 5 per click’ scheme by promising returns.
- Shares of Bombay Stock Exchange rise by 49% on NSE debut: Companies listed on the BSE’s Sensex also hit a record high of Rs 115 lakh crore in combined market capitalisation.
- ‘Jolly LLB 2’ challenges order to review depiction of Indian judiciary in film, SC defers hearing: The producers had moved the top court against a Bombay High Court verdict that directed a panel to check whether the legal profession was shown in bad light.
- Uttarakhand CM features in viral video as Baahubali ahead of polls: Harish Rawat said the Congress had not commissioned the clip, which already has 2.4 lakh views since it was uploaded on a Facebook page three days ago.
- Alibaba to hold majority stake in Paytm’s new e-commerce business, say reports: The Jack Ma-led Chinese online behemoth is already one of the largest investors in the website’s parent company.
- Toll rises to eight after rescue workers find two more bodies at Kanpur building collapse site: The district magistrate said five officials of the Kanpur Development Authority had been suspended, while three others were under scrutiny.
- Uber chief quits Donald Trump’s business advisory group amid protests against immigration ban: In an email to company staff, Travis Kalanick said being part of the council did not let him advocate for changes to the new policies.
- Court dismisses plea seeking PETA ban over jallikattu row, calls it ‘a misadventure only for publicity sake’: It is contemptuous of the SC to suggest that it had violated India’s sovereignty and integrity by entertaining the NGO’s plea against the sport, the bench said.