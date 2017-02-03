Separatist groups in Jammu and Kashmir called for a shutdown in the Valley on Friday to protest against a West Bengal court’s decision to sentence a resident of Kulgam district to death. State authorities also placed Hurriyat Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest to prevent him from leading a rally against the death penalty given to Muzaffar Ahmad, India Today reported.

Ahmad was among the three militants arrested by the Border Security Force in April 2007 while trying to infiltrate India from Bangladesh. The three, along with another person, have been sentenced to death for “waging a war against the nation” under Section 121 of the Indian Penal Code. However, Ahmad’s family have alleged that the trial against him was unfair as they could not afford to pay for a lawyer to defend him.