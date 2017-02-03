The big news: IT Department says AAP filed false donation records, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Pakistan asked India to deal with militancy within its territory, and a French soldier shot a machete-wielding man at the Louvre.
A look at the headlines right now:
- AAP filed false audits on their donations, IT department tells Election Commission: The department has said the EC could cancel AAP’s status as a party.
- India should tackle its own militancy before commenting on others’, says Pakistan Foreign Office: Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria alleged that New Delhi blamed others for terrorist activities carried out on its soil by Indian outfits.
- Soldier shoots machete-wielding man at Paris’ Louvre, museum evacuated: The suspect is seriously injured, the country’s interior ministry said.
- Myanmar military likely killed and raped hundreds during Rohingya crackdown, UN report says: A Human Rights Office spokesperson said the violations documented by the global body ‘could be described as ethnic cleansing’.
- Madras High Court dismissed plea seeking detention of ships involved in Chennai oil spill: The Centre or the state government will have to make that decision, the bench said.
- ED moves Supreme Court against verdict dropping charges against Maran brothers in Aircel-Maxis case: The agency has urged the apex court to not release the properties attached in the case as the brothers had not furnished their bail bonds.
- It will be difficult to generate black money after GST is implemented, says Arun Jaitley: The Union finance minister said he was targeting the second half of the Budget Session in Parliament to introduce draft bills on the new tax regime.
- Mobile recharge outlets in UP are selling women’s phone numbers based on their looks: The contact details of someone considered ‘beautiful’ can be sold for as much as Rs 500, the price for the number of an ‘ordinary looking girl’ is Rs 50.
- Northern Lights could be restricted to the poles in 30 years, says a new scientific study: Scientists predict a shift in solar activity that will also periodically affect electronic devices.
- ‘It will increase your IQ by 40 points’, says Dove in new print ad mocking #AlternativeFacts: Donald Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway had first used the term to defend the White House press chief who had accused the media of understating the inauguration crowd.