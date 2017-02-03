A look at the headlines right now:

AAP filed false audits on their donations, IT department tells Election Commission: The department has said the EC could cancel AAP’s status as a party. India should tackle its own militancy before commenting on others’, says Pakistan Foreign Office: Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria alleged that New Delhi blamed others for terrorist activities carried out on its soil by Indian outfits. Soldier shoots machete-wielding man at Paris’ Louvre, museum evacuated: The suspect is seriously injured, the country’s interior ministry said. Myanmar military likely killed and raped hundreds during Rohingya crackdown, UN report says: A Human Rights Office spokesperson said the violations documented by the global body ‘could be described as ethnic cleansing’. Madras High Court dismissed plea seeking detention of ships involved in Chennai oil spill: The Centre or the state government will have to make that decision, the bench said. ED moves Supreme Court against verdict dropping charges against Maran brothers in Aircel-Maxis case: The agency has urged the apex court to not release the properties attached in the case as the brothers had not furnished their bail bonds. It will be difficult to generate black money after GST is implemented, says Arun Jaitley: The Union finance minister said he was targeting the second half of the Budget Session in Parliament to introduce draft bills on the new tax regime. Mobile recharge outlets in UP are selling women’s phone numbers based on their looks: The contact details of someone considered ‘beautiful’ can be sold for as much as Rs 500, the price for the number of an ‘ordinary looking girl’ is Rs 50. Northern Lights could be restricted to the poles in 30 years, says a new scientific study: Scientists predict a shift in solar activity that will also periodically affect electronic devices. ‘It will increase your IQ by 40 points’, says Dove in new print ad mocking #AlternativeFacts: Donald Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway had first used the term to defend the White House press chief who had accused the media of understating the inauguration crowd.