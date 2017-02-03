Former director of the Central Bureau of Investigation Joginder Singh died on Thursday. He was 77. News of his death was tweeted by Union minister Manish Tewari.

Singh served as CBI director in 1996-97, while the agency was investigating a number of major cases, including the Bofors scam and the fodder scam. Before being appointed to the post, he served as director general of the Narcotics Control Bureau, special home secretary in Karnataka, and a special secretary in the Union home ministry.