The big news: Punjab and Goa vote today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: US imposed sanctions on Iran after ballistic missile test, and court dismissed plea seeking detention of ships involved in Chennai oil spill.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Voting for Assembly elections begins in Punjab and Goa: Around 11 lakh voters will decide the next government in Goa, while 1.98 crore people will exercise their franchise in Punjab.
- US imposes new sanctions on Iran after ballistic missile test: ‘Iran is playing with fire – they don’t appreciate how ‘kind’ President Obama was to them. Not me!’, President Donald Trump tweeted hours before the move.
- Madras High Court dismissed plea seeking detention of ships involved in Chennai oil spill: The Centre or the state government will have to make that decision, the bench said.
- US federal judge puts Donald Trump’s travel ban on hold: More than 60,000 visas have been revoked since January 27 when the executive order was signed barring people from seven majority-Muslim countries.
- AAP filed false audits on their donations, IT department tells Election Commission: The department has said the EC could cancel AAP’s status as a party.
- Soldier shoots machete-wielding man at Paris’ Louvre, museum evacuated: The suspect is seriously injured, the country’s interior ministry said.
- ED moves Supreme Court against verdict dropping charges against Maran brothers in Aircel-Maxis case: The agency has urged the apex court to not release the properties attached in the case as the brothers had not furnished their bail bonds.
- Mobile recharge outlets in UP are selling women’s phone numbers based on their looks: The contact details of someone considered ‘beautiful’ can be sold for as much as Rs 500, the price for the number of an ‘ordinary looking girl’ is Rs 50.
- Northern Lights could be restricted to the poles in 30 years, says a new scientific study: Scientists predict a shift in solar activity that will also periodically affect electronic devices.
- It will be difficult to generate black money after GST is implemented, says Arun Jaitley: The Union finance minister said he was targeting the second half of the Budget Session in Parliament to introduce draft bills on the new tax regime.