A look at the headlines right now:

Voting for Assembly elections begins in Punjab and Goa: Around 11 lakh voters will decide the next government in Goa, while 1.98 crore people will exercise their franchise in Punjab. US imposes new sanctions on Iran after ballistic missile test: ‘Iran is playing with fire – they don’t appreciate how ‘kind’ President Obama was to them. Not me!’, President Donald Trump tweeted hours before the move.

Madras High Court dismissed plea seeking detention of ships involved in Chennai oil spill: The Centre or the state government will have to make that decision, the bench said. US federal judge puts Donald Trump’s travel ban on hold: More than 60,000 visas have been revoked since January 27 when the executive order was signed barring people from seven majority-Muslim countries. AAP filed false audits on their donations, IT department tells Election Commission: The department has said the EC could cancel AAP’s status as a party. Soldier shoots machete-wielding man at Paris’ Louvre, museum evacuated: The suspect is seriously injured, the country’s interior ministry said. ED moves Supreme Court against verdict dropping charges against Maran brothers in Aircel-Maxis case: The agency has urged the apex court to not release the properties attached in the case as the brothers had not furnished their bail bonds. Mobile recharge outlets in UP are selling women’s phone numbers based on their looks: The contact details of someone considered ‘beautiful’ can be sold for as much as Rs 500, the price for the number of an ‘ordinary looking girl’ is Rs 50. Northern Lights could be restricted to the poles in 30 years, says a new scientific study: Scientists predict a shift in solar activity that will also periodically affect electronic devices. It will be difficult to generate black money after GST is implemented, says Arun Jaitley: The Union finance minister said he was targeting the second half of the Budget Session in Parliament to introduce draft bills on the new tax regime.