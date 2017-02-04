Jammu and Kashmir: Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants killed during encounter in Baramulla
An AK 47 rifle, a pistol, four hand grenades and other weapons were recovered from the site.
Security personnel killed two militants during an encounter in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday. Two policemen also suffered injuries in the operation, reported PTI.
A rifle, a pistol, four hand grenades and other weapons were recovered from the site. “Two terrorists were killed. One AK-47 rifle and a pistol along with war-like stores were recovered... Sanitisation operation continues,” an Army spokesperson told Hindustan Times. The deceased have been identified as Azhar Khan of Kupwara and Sajad Lone of Sopore – both senior commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen, said the police.
Acting on a tip-off, the security forces had started a search operation in Amargarh area of the district. “There was an input with the Baramulla Police about the militant movement and a joint check point was set up at Amargarh. As a suspected vehicle was asked to stop, the militants boarding the car opened fire, triggering a brief gunfight in which both militants were killed,” Sopore Senior Superintendent of Police Harmeet Singh told The Tribune.
On January 24, suspected militants had attacked a mobile police picket in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in a similar manner. Constable Firdous Ahmad was injured in the firing. The same day, a militant was killed during an encounter in Rajouri district. The encounter had begun after soldiers posted along the Line of Control detected suspicious movement in the area.