Security personnel killed two militants during an encounter in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday. Two policemen also suffered injuries in the operation, reported PTI.

A rifle, a pistol, four hand grenades and other weapons were recovered from the site. “Two terrorists were killed. One AK-47 rifle and a pistol along with war-like stores were recovered... Sanitisation operation continues,” an Army spokesperson told Hindustan Times. The deceased have been identified as Azhar Khan of Kupwara and Sajad Lone of Sopore – both senior commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen, said the police.

Acting on a tip-off, the security forces had started a search operation in Amargarh area of the district. “There was an input with the Baramulla Police about the militant movement and a joint check point was set up at Amargarh. As a suspected vehicle was asked to stop, the militants boarding the car opened fire, triggering a brief gunfight in which both militants were killed,” Sopore Senior Superintendent of Police Harmeet Singh told The Tribune.

On January 24, suspected militants had attacked a mobile police picket in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in a similar manner. Constable Firdous Ahmad was injured in the firing. The same day, a militant was killed during an encounter in Rajouri district. The encounter had begun after soldiers posted along the Line of Control detected suspicious movement in the area.