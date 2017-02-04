The Centre has slapped notices on Paytm and Reliance Jio Infocomm for using Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photographs in their advertisements, reported Economic Times. A Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ministry official told the daily that the two companies have been asked if they had taken prior permission.

If it is proved that Modi’s pictures were used without permission, the firms may face penalties in the coming weeks. “The PM would have the same rights as any individual not to be seen as endorsing a brand without consent,” said a senior lawyer told Economic Times.

Commercial usage of certain emblems and names are prohibited by the The Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950. The Consumer Affairs Ministry has also written a letter to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, asking it to publicise that firms need to obtain “prior permission” before using certain emblems and insignia.

While Modi featured in a Reliance Jio advertisement in September last year, Paytm had used his photograph after the Centre announced its demonetisation move on November 8. Paytm advertised in newspapers, congratulating Modi on demonetisation, calling it the “boldest decision in the financial history of independent India”.

Jio’s use of Modi’s photographs in its advertising campaign following its launch was sharply criticised by both members of the public as well as political parties, including Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal. On December 2, the Prime Minister’s Office had said that it did not give Reliance Jio the permission to use Modi’s picture in print and electronic advertisements for its product.