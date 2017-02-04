A look at the headlines right now:

Polling ends in Punjab and Goa, 83% voter turnout recorded in Goa: Around 11 lakh voters will decide the next government in Goa, while 1.98 crore people will exercise their franchise in Punjab. BJP is fighting SCAM – Samajwadi, Congress, Akhilesh and Mayawati, Modi says in Meerut: The prime minister said no matter how much the Centre wants to help, it is impossible if a state government does not cooperate. Donald Trump says he will restore the travel ban after federal judge blocks it: The president dubbed the ruling as ridiculous and argued that it ‘takes law-enforcement away from our country’. Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants killed during encounter in Baramulla: An AK 47 rifle, a pistol, four hand grenades and other weapons were recovered from the site. EC seeks AIADMK response to Sasikala Pushpa’s letter against VK Sasikala as general secretary: The expelled leader alleged that the party did not follow the rules while nominating the new general secretary to the post after Jayalalithaa’s death. Jodhpur university files police complaint against JNU professor for her ‘anti-national’ remarks: Nivedita Menon rejected the allegations and said an RSS supporter had created the controversy. Swedish deputy PM trolls Donald Trump with all-women photo of her signing climate Bill: Isabella Lövin signed the legislation, which requires Sweden to end greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, surrounded by women team members. Governments working together to solve the case of Chinese soldier who crossed into India in 1963: He was released in 1969, after which he settled in a Madhya Pradesh village and married a local woman. He has three children. Former Congress leader SM Krishna will join BJP, says BS Yeddyurappa: The senior leader has yet to decide the timing, said the president of the party’s state unit. Paytm, Reliance Jio get notices for using Narendra Modi’s pictures in ads: The two companies have been asked if they had taken permission before using the the PM’s photograph.