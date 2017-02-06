The big news: US travel ban suspended after court ruling on immigration order, and other top stories
A look at the headlines right now:
- US immigration ban suspended after court ruling against Donald Trump’s executive order: A spokesperson for the State Department said they had ‘reversed the provisional revocation of visas’.
- 2,600-kg drug haul worth Rs 18 crore seized during Punjab polls, says Election Commission: Authorities also confiscated Rs 58.02 crore in cash and 12.43 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 13.34 crore, said Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena.
- After Hafiz Saeed’s house arrest, JuD rebrands itself as Tehreek Azadi Jammu and Kashmir: Under the new name, Jamaat-ud-Dawa will continue to organise events for Sunday, February 5, which is observed as ‘Kashmir Day’ in the country.
- BJP is fighting a ‘Scam’ in UP – Samajwadi, Congress, Akhilesh and Mayawati, Modi says in Meerut: The prime minister said no matter how much the Centre wants to help, it is impossible if a state government does not cooperate.
- Tax base must widen before corporate rates can be cut, says revenue secretary: Even 1% reduction in corporate levies will cost the exchequer Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,000 crore, Hasmukh Adhia said.
- Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants killed during encounter in J&K’s Baramulla: An AK 47 rifle, a pistol, four hand grenades and other weapons were recovered from the site.
- EC seeks AIADMK response to Sasikala Pushpa’s letter against VK Sasikala as general secretary: The expelled leader alleged that the party did not follow the rules while nominating the new general secretary to the post after Jayalalithaa’s death.
- Swedish deputy PM trolls Donald Trump with all-women photo of her signing climate Bill: Isabella Lövin signed the legislation, which requires Sweden to end greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, surrounded by women team members.
- Sexy Durga wins Tiger Award at International Film Festival Rotterdam: The 85-minute horror-thriller movie is about a couple who hitch a ride with two men late at night in a small town in Kerala.
- Paytm, Reliance Jio get notices for using Narendra Modi’s pictures in ads: The two companies have been asked if they had taken permission before using the the PM’s photograph.