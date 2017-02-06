A look at the headlines right now:

US immigration ban suspended after court ruling against Donald Trump’s executive order: A spokesperson for the State Department said they had ‘reversed the provisional revocation of visas’.

2,600-kg drug haul worth Rs 18 crore seized during Punjab polls, says Election Commission: Authorities also confiscated Rs 58.02 crore in cash and 12.43 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 13.34 crore, said Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena. After Hafiz Saeed’s house arrest, JuD rebrands itself as Tehreek Azadi Jammu and Kashmir: Under the new name, Jamaat-ud-Dawa will continue to organise events for Sunday, February 5, which is observed as ‘Kashmir Day’ in the country. BJP is fighting a ‘Scam’ in UP – Samajwadi, Congress, Akhilesh and Mayawati, Modi says in Meerut: The prime minister said no matter how much the Centre wants to help, it is impossible if a state government does not cooperate. Tax base must widen before corporate rates can be cut, says revenue secretary: Even 1% reduction in corporate levies will cost the exchequer Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,000 crore, Hasmukh Adhia said. Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants killed during encounter in J&K’s Baramulla: An AK 47 rifle, a pistol, four hand grenades and other weapons were recovered from the site. EC seeks AIADMK response to Sasikala Pushpa’s letter against VK Sasikala as general secretary: The expelled leader alleged that the party did not follow the rules while nominating the new general secretary to the post after Jayalalithaa’s death. Swedish deputy PM trolls Donald Trump with all-women photo of her signing climate Bill: Isabella Lövin signed the legislation, which requires Sweden to end greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, surrounded by women team members. Sexy Durga wins Tiger Award at International Film Festival Rotterdam: The 85-minute horror-thriller movie is about a couple who hitch a ride with two men late at night in a small town in Kerala. Paytm, Reliance Jio get notices for using Narendra Modi’s pictures in ads: The two companies have been asked if they had taken permission before using the the PM’s photograph.